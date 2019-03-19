MP congratulates outstanding school

The children, staff and governors of Grewelthorpe C of E Primary School recently received a very important letter.

They were delighted to receive a message from Rt Hon Julian Smith MP congratulating them on their academic achievement.

100% of Key Stage 2 children reached the expected standard in reading, writing and maths.

The school shares joint first place in the North Yorkshire Schools league table.

Chair of the school’s governors, Rachel Bain, said: “This is an outstanding achievement for Grewelthorpe school, of which I am incredibly proud.

“The dedication of all the staff, commitment to the children they teach, and their constant drive to secure the best outcomes for each individual is truly commendable and deservedly recognised.”