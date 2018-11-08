Moorlands Fold, Killinghall - £550,000

This recently constructed four-bedroomed detached family home has been finished to a high standard with bespoke dining kitchen, two reception rooms, utility, four double bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The property is highly efficient, with solar electricity supply, gas central heating and uPVC double glazing throughout, and has the remainder of a 10-year NHBC guarantee. There is also a double garage together with landscaped garden. Contact Verity Frearson on 01423 562531 or sales@verityfrearson.co.uk