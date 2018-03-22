Missing Leeds man could be in VW camper

Police are appealing for information about a Leeds man who is missing.

Nick Taylor, aged 58, was last seen at around 9.30am yesterday at Saxton Court in Leeds.

He is described as white with short grey hair, was unshaven and speaks with a Yorkshire accent.

He is believed to be driving a white VW camper van and may have travelled to North Yorkshire.

Police are concerned for his welfare and are appealing to the public to help trace him.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number *718 of March 22.