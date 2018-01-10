Missing 14-year-old from Ripon found safe and well

Missing teenager John Barker has now been found safe and well, police said.

Police had appealed for information about the whereabouts of the 14-year-old from Skelton on Ure, Ripon, after he was reported missing from his home a week ago.

A statement issued by North Yorkshire Police at 1.15pm today read: “Missing teenager John Barker has been found safe in the Boroughbridge area. Thank you to all the media who helped publicise our appeal - we are very grateful to you, and to the members of the public who called in.”