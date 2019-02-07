Millions watch Harrogate woman on TV

An amazing Harrogate woman has celebrated successfully battling cancer by renewing her wedding vows on one of Britain’s most popular TV shows.

Brave Patricia Sucliffe, who lives in the Rossett Green area, was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016.

Amazing transformation - Harrogate woman Patricia Sutcliffe pictured, left, before losing five stone and, right, after.

Having beaten the disease, this week saw her appear in front of millions of TV viewers with her husband John, who also suffered from cancer, in an episode of This Time Next Year presented by Davina McCall.

Patricia, 69, said: “I heard This Time Next Year was looking for people who wanted to achieve something life changing within a year.

“I applied and went through a long process of auditions.

“My pledge was to lose five stone and reaffirm my wedding vows to my husband John, who is also in remission, on the anniversary of our 45th year as husband and wife.”

The university lecturer and management consultant originally underwent a six-and-a-half hour operation to remove the tumour.

After a lengthy battle, the courageous Patricia is now in remission, though there were painful setbacks along the way.

Patricia, who was interviewed by national newspaper the Daily Mirror earlier this week, said: “Being in full remission is the best feeling ever.

“Several friends have passed with the same cancer since so I thank God every single night for the life I have.

“But I don’t pretend what I was achieved was easy. My journey was a long one and not always easy.

“I underwent another minor operation and a further major one during the year and also had a skin cancer removed from my chest but I got there and I am in full remission from cancer.”

Having lost her younger brother to cancer a few years previously, Patricia was determined from the start that her family would not have to face what her brother’s family had.

After attending a wellbeing session at hospital and discovering there was a link between obesity and some types of cancer, she vowed there and then that she would lose weight.

Featuring real-life transformations, This Time Next Year stars Davina McCall who meets people from across the UK who pledge to change something by this time next year’ and are willing to share their change with the nation.

Patricia’s section of the ITV show has a happy ending.

Having followed and filmed her progress for a whole year, this week’s TTNY showed Patricia and John renewing their vows at St Mark’s Church in Harrogate.

Patricia said: “It was a year I will never forget and would not wish on anyone but the outcome was worth the pain and effort.”

