Met Office issues yellow weather warning for Yorkshire as heavy rain set to hit

Temperatures may be on the rise this week, but the Met Office have just issued a yellow weather warning for Yorkshire as heavy rain is on its way.

A spell of heavy and persistent rain is set to hit the region on Friday, with the potential to cause some flooding.

This heavy rain is associated with an intense weather system affecting western parts of the UK, which will become slow moving for a time, bringing prolonged rainfall and the potential for surface water flooding.

Areas of high ground exposed to the south and south west will be most affected, with the potential for over 60 mm of rain in 12 hours in the most exposed locations, and over 100 mm by the end of the day.

This rain is expected to be accompanied by strong winds, which when combined with high tides could lead to some coastal impacts due to large waves.

These winds may then increase autumnal leaf fall, which would increase the potential for blocked drains and culverts, heightening the flooding risk.

The weather warning is currently in place from 6am to 23.59pm on Friday (October 12), with North Yorkshire in particular currently set to be impacted by this heavy rain.

What to expect from this yellow weather warning for Yorkshire:

-There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

-Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

-Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

-There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses