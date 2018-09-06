Meet Teddy, the deaf doggy looking for new home in Harrogate

A four-year-old American Bulldog is looking for a new home after animal home staff realised he was profoundly deaf.

Lonely pup Teddy was taken to the York Animal Home after an inspector decided his owners weren't meeting his needs.

It was only when he got to the home that the staff realised he was completely deaf.

Nic Willis, Branch Outreach Manager, RSPCA York, Harrogate and District Branch said:”It is possible that Teddy has spent his whole life so far with nobody realising he was deaf which must have felt very isolating for him.

He would have felt like everyone was constantly ignoring him - which is very sad.”

Since the discovery the staff have been training him using sign language and Nic says the results are very promising.

She said: “He has now learnt several basic commands through signs and he is engaging with us more and more.

He certainly knows ‘good boy’, which is a thumbs up sign, and his response to this is heartwarming!”

The RSPCA are now looking for an experienced owner for Teddy or an owner who has trained and looked after deaf dogs before.

They said: “Teddy is a great lad who we would love to see flourish in a loving new home with owners who will give him the home he deserves.”

Teddy has been described as a sweet boy who loves humans and walks well on a lead.

He is suitable to live with children of a secondary school age and over and would be best suited to being the only dog in the home.

He must be homed in the York & Harrogate area.

Full support will be given to any potential owner before and after adoption.

Phone the branch on 01904 654949 if you are interested in giving Teddy a new home.