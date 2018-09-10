Meet big-hearted Lisa: The Ripon resident on a mission to bring festive cheer to the elderly

Big-hearted Ripon resident Lisa Dalton is collecting gifts to bring big smiles and festive cheer to the elderly this Christmas.

Lisa first invited city residents to give generously last year, and the response was so overwhelming that she's determined to make it an even bigger success this year.

Lisa said: "I’m doing this for the second year, as I got amazing feedback from care homes that the elderly loved their gifts and it made them smile. That is enough for me to do again.

"My aims are to cover all homes in Ripon and Sharow again as a community. Last year we smashed the target, and I think we can do it again together.

"Items to donate could include toiletries, shortbread, slippers, handkerchiefs, puzzle books or slippers."

This year's drop-off points include Intrim Gym, Hutchinson & Buchanan, the Lamb and Flag, Stuff 4 Offices, the Cathedral View cafe, and Big Bites.

All of the gifts collected will then be taken to care homes and community groups to brighten someone's day.

The deadline for residents to make a contribution is December 14.

Lisa is also well-known around Ripon for her brilliant support of Macmillan Cancer Support. Last year, Lisa organised a big coffee morning at The Lamb and Flag which raised an impressive £700 for the charity, and she raised £120 through another event she organised recently.