Medieval feast to mark Knaresborough saint's 800th anniversary

A real-life medieval feast is to be re-created as part of the celebrations of the 800th anniversary of Knaresborough’s only saint.

This year has seen a series of events to mark the death of St Robert in 1218.

Local artist Shirley Vine who created the St Robert window at Knaresborough Library.



The first weekend of feva saw a flurry of activity in the middle of town and at St Robert’s Cave on Abbey Road by the hard-working volunteers of the St Robert 800 Committee.



As well as the unveilings of artwork and carvings, a meeting was held to look ahead to the St Robert Feast, set for Saturday, September 22 when there’ll be a marquee at a river location with a menu to reflect the fare of 12th Century England selected by Professor Iona McCleery from Leeds University, an expert in Medieval diets and food.



Last Saturday saw the launch of the new St Robert Window at Knaresborough Library by artist Shirley Vine.

In attendance were Mayor of Knaresborough, Coun Phil Ireland, together with former Mayor David Goode as well as representatives from St Robert of Knaresborough 800 Committee,

Harrogate Borough Council, NYCC, Friends of Knaresborough Library, FEVA, the Lions Club of Knaresborough, Welcome to Yorkshire and Town Crier Roger Hewitt.

After the first unveiling, the group of St Robert supporters walked or drove down to the St Robert’s cave site on Abbey Road where another unveiling took place - a life-size wood carving of St Robert.



The installation of the plaque by the driving force behind the St Robert 800 Anniversary celebrations, Peter Lacey, was followed by a short statement from him as he emphasised the importance of St Robert to the people of Knaresborough and the many pilgrims who made their way to the cave after his death on September 24, 1218.

More news you may be interested in...

New report reveals size of Harrogate's housing problems