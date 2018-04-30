Mayor makes tracks to celebrate Fest

Organisers of a major celebration of all things vintage tractor and engine, Tractor Fest, have been honoured by a visit from the Mayor of Ripon Coun Pauline McHardy, Deputy Mayor Coun Charlie Powell and Ripon Hornblower Allison Clark.

They visited Newby Hall to inspect some of the vintage tractors taking part in this year’s Tractor Fest and see them put through their paces ahead of the event in June.

Coun McHardy said the event draws people from across the UK and added: “I was very lucky to be given the chance to get up close with just a selection of the fine tractors that will be appearing at Tractor Fest and I’m very much looking forward to returning to the event in June.”

The Hornblower marked the departure of the tractors from Newby Hall for a tour of local villages by sounding the world-famous horn.

The engines paraded through Ripon and surrounding villages including Littlethorpe, Roecliffe and Bishop Monkton.

Tractor Fest takes place on June 9 and 10.