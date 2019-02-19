Mayor launches Lions beer festival

Mayor of Wetherby Coun Galan Moss joined Wetherby Lions and their sponsors at Wetherby Brew Co for the launch of the Wetherby Beer Festival 2019.

The popular event, which raises valuable funds for charity, will this year take place on May 24 and 25 at St James’s Centre in the town.

A wide range of local craft beers and ciders, and musical entertainment have contributed to good amounts being raised for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance in the past.

Wetherby Lions are active in the area, with other popular fundraisers being the Dickensian Christmas Market and Santa’s sleigh visits.