Matalan recall cushions due to fire risk

High Street home and fashion retailer Matalan has recalled a number of coloured cushions after the stuffing was found to pose a potential fire risk.

Customers are being advised to return the affected cushions to their nearest Matalan store where a full refund will be issued, even without a receipt.

The cushions affected

The cushions affected are the two pack cushions in cream, grey, blue, yellow, pink and green and the velvet cushions in silver, plum and black.

The products recalled were on sale between June 12, 2017 and March 23, 2018.

The Matalan website says: "The 2 pack cushions and velvet cushions shown in the below pictures do not meet our usual high standards for quality and safety.

"Our investigations have discovered that the filling of the cushions may pose a flammability risk when subjected to prolonged exposure to an ignition source.

"This poses a potential fire risk. As customer safety is our highest priority, we are immediately recalling these cushions.

"If you’ve bought any of the above cushions, please return them to your nearest Matalan store as soon as possible where our staff will be happy to give you a full refund. You will not need to have your receipt.

"If you bought any of the above cushions for someone else or know someone who has one then please let them know about this notice."

Customers are urged to contact 0333 0044444, email cs@matalanonline.co.uk or write to the company with any queries.