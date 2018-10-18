Masham to host two huge events

Welcome to Yorkshire, Masham Parish Council and Masham Sheep Fair have joined forces to ensure the town will host not one but two major events in Autumn 2019.

Last month it was announced that the UCI Road World Championships would visit the town on no less than three occasions with the Men’s Elite Individual Time Trial (Wednesday 25 September), Women’s Elite Road Race (Saturday 28 September) and Men’s Elite Road Race (Sunday 29 September) all passing through.

The dates of the latter two races had coincided with the ones being proposed for the 2019 Masham Sheep Fair, but after talks it was agreed the Sheep Fair will move to the following weekend (5-6 October) to ensure Masham can capitalise on this opportunity.

Masham Sheep Fair Organiser, Susan Cunliffe-Lister LL, said: “A group of volunteers have now run the Masham Sheep Fair for over 30 years, contributing over £165,000 to local charities.

“It was a difficult decision to move the dates to 5-6 October for one year, but we hope that by doing so, visitors will be able to enjoy both the cycling and the Sheep Fair and help us to continue supporting farmers and the local community.”

Chair of Masham parish council, Flo Grainger, said: “We in Masham are delighted to be able to accommodate both the UCI Road World Championships and the Masham Sheep Fair. Thanks to the Sheep Fair’s flexibility, we will have two memorable weekends in Masham next Autumn with each event able to keep its own identity.”