Marvellous Harrogate breweries assemble for Henshaws charity beer

Four of the Harrogate area's finest independent breweries have come together for the first time to create a unique and exclusive beer for a new charity beer festival.

The tasty collaboration will feature strongly in an exciting new event - Henshaws Beer Festival which will take place on Saturday, May 11 at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre in Knaresborough.



Daleside Brewery, Cold Bath Brewing, Roosters and Harrogate Brewing Co. have joined forces to batch brew the “superior blond ale” which will be infused with Yorkshire rhubarb and ginger.



Harrogate Brewing Co. owner and brewer Anton Stark said: “It’s a pleasure to welcome fellow brewers to Harrogate Brewing Co. to create this original brew for Henshaws.

"Sharing our knowledge and expertise will, we hope, enable us to create a great tasting beer for everyone to enjoy at the festival.”

The new event will celebrate Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre’s 21st birthday this year, and visitors can choose from an extensive selection of 21 beers, including the yet to be named Henshaws brew.



Having completed the first stage of the process, the special new beer for Henshaws, the charity that supports disabled people in Yorkshire to achieve their ambitions and go beyond expectations, will now be left to ferment and will be ready for tasting in a few weeks.



Brewer Matt Fortune from Cold Bath Brewing Co. said: “We are excited to be part of the first Henshaws beer festival and it’s great to be able to work alongside other local breweries on the collaborative brew.”



Henshaws Beer Festival will take place in the courtyard at the Arts & Crafts Centre, with a daytime and an evening session planned with live music acts, too.



The ticket price includes four half pints of beer, a festival programme and a keepsake glass. There are two timeslots available; either 12pm to 5pm or 6pm to 11pm.



There is free entry for accompanied children (under 18s) during the daytime event. The evening session will be adults only.



Tickets are available via Henshaws website at www.henshaws.org.uk/events/beer-festival or from Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre.

