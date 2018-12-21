Martin House raffle winner declared

A Christmas raffle in aid of Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People has brought a festive treat to the winners.

Lorraine Cartwright, 75, of Netherby, was the lucky winner of the raffle, taking home £1,000 of John Lewis vouchers. Second prize went to Molly Dargue of Scarborough, who won an iPad, while Cath Jackson of Leeds won a luxury hamper.

Lorraine, whose grandson Dion Jolaso died at Martin House aged 13, said: “When I told my daughter she said it was a Christmas present from Dion.

“We’ve supported Martin House ever since Dion passed away 13 years ago. I don’t think I even looked at the prizes, I just bought the tickets. I couldn’t believe it when I won.”

She is planning to spend her prize in the January sales, and on Christmas presents for her three daughters.

The raffle, which was sponsored by Harrogate firm CNG Ltd, raised £13,260 for Boston Spa-based Martin House, which cares for children and young people with life-limiting conditions from across West, North and East Yorkshire.

Jacqui Hall, managing director of CNG Ltd, said: “Supporting the work of Martin House is always our pleasure.

“This raffle raises vital funds needed to allow the team to continue their great work, and we’re thrilled to hear that Lorraine, someone with such personal links to the hospice, was able to take home the prize after years of lending her support to Martin House.”

Jason Costello, events and corporate fundraising manager at Martin House, said: “We hope these prizes help to make Christmas even more special for our winners – and we’d like to thank everyone who bought a ticket, as the money raised will help us to create special festive memories with our families.

“We’d also like to thank our sponsor CNG Ltd for their continuing support, which means all the money raised from the raffle goes directly to supporting families in this area.”

Support Martin House at: www.martinhouse.org.uk.