Mario says no white Christmas

With the big day just around the corner, Lotherton’s feathered residents have been helping to answer the question on everyone’s lips: will we get a white Christmas this year?

The Aberford-based attraction’s annual Christmas Experience is in full swing and spots in Santa’s diary almost sold out.

But many visitors have been asking the man himself whether we will be dreaming of a white Christmas, or will we be in for a snowy wonderland this year.

A spokesman for the attraction said: “Santa knew just who to turn to, and asked the animal keepers at Lotherton’s Wildlife World to help by consulting with their feathered friends.

“First, the resident Humboldt penguin colony was asked their opinion, but they decided their fishy breakfast was of much higher importance and declined to comment.

“So, it was down to resident Mario, the Yellow-Knobbed Curassow, to share his weather predictions for the big day. After a few moments careful consideration, Mario revealed his festive prediction: it will not be a white Christmas this year!”

Rob Young, Head Animal Keeper at Lotherton added: “While Mario has predicted that Christmas may not be white, it will certainly still be merry and bright here at Lotherton and our Christmas Experience will be filled with festive cheer.

“While many people will be dreaming of walking in a winter wonderland, with the recent downpours around Yorkshire, we’re rather pleased that Mario has predicted that the sun will shine this Christmas!”

Lotherton’s Christmas Experience is running until December 23 and there’s still limited tickets left.

The magical festive adventure includes activities such as the Twelve Days of Christmas Woodland Walk, the Elf Village, the Enchanted Fairy Dell, The House and Edwardian Selfie Studio, the Christmas Courtyard, and of course the big man himself, Santa in Lotherton’s very own North Pole. Spaces in his diary are full at weekends but there are limited weekday visits still available.

Management at the Edwardian country hall - which next year marks 50 years as a museum - urged people who are running out of time to visit the Christmas Experience not to get their feathers in a flap as membership is on sale with access to Wildlife World included. www.thechristmasexperience.co.uk