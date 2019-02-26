Marie Curie’s volunteers call

Marie Curie is hoping to attract volunteers in Ripon to give two hours of their time to hand out the charity’s iconic daffodil pins in return for donations.

The charity’s annual fundraiser, the Great Daffodil Appeal, takes place in March and Marie Curie is hoping to get more people than ever wearing the daffodil pin.

Marie Curie community fundraiser Gemma Hewitt said: “Volunteering just two hours of your time at a collection near you means that you are raising money to help make sure more dying people get the care and support they need. What’s more, collecting is lots of fun, you can do it on your own or with friends, and Marie Curie will support you from the moment you sign up.”

Collections will take place at these locations:

Morrisons Boroughbridge – 28 February, 1 and 2 March

Morrisons Starbeck – 28 February, 1 and 2 March

Morrisons Ripon – 28 February, 1 and 2 March

Ripon street collection – 21 March – Meet and Greet at Wakeman’s Cafe

Harrogate street collection – 30 March – Meet and Greet at Yorkshire Hotel

Boroughbridge street collection 13 April

Ripon Booths – 16, 17, 18 April

Pateley Bridge – 27 April

Call 0800 304 7025 or email gemma.hewitt@mariecurie.org.uk for more information.