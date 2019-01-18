Marie Curie praises Harrogate district for amazing fundraising support

Businesses in Pateley Bridge and Bewerley have been praised for their amazing support of Marie Curie.

More than 30 traders got involved in a fundraising raffle for the charity at Fish with a Twist on Pateley Bridge high street, which raised £401.

The owner of Fish with a Twist, Kath Clarke, wanted to do something to support Marie Curie at Christmas, so took it upon herself to organise the raffle - going door to door to traders in Pateley and Bewerley, collecting prizes from every store. This then turned into two huge hampers which were raffled off.

Teh hampers were won by Madge Bows from Harmby, Stuart and Tiffany Mallender from Dacre, and Janet Preston from Pateley Bridge.

The raffle was drawn by Senior Nurse Sue Ebbage. She said: “It was an absolute pleasure to draw the raffle and see the local community get behind Marie Curie. As I have worked for the charity as a nurse for more than 15 years, I have treated many people in the rural areas of Pateley, Nidderdale and Ripon.

"Without the fundraising of local people we couldn’t function as a charity. Any fundraising large or small massively helps Marie Curie Nurses, support line and research for people across North Yorkshire”

Liz Tite from Marie Curie Ripon and District Fundraisers thanked the 30 traders who had generously contributed to the Christmas hampers and said that their support reflected why they were awarded Best Village High Street.

The charity is hoping to get more people than ever wearing the daffodil pin during its annual fundraiser - the Great Daffodil Appeal this Spring. In a bid to raise over £264,000 across the whole of Yorkshire, Marie Curie is looking to fill more than 30 collections slots in Ripon and the surrounding areas. This year, there are collections dates at venues across Ripon and the charity particularly needs help with the following collections:

Ripon Morrisons – February 28, March 1, March 2

Boroughbridge Morrisons – February 28, March 1, March 2

Ripon street collections – March 21

Boroughbridge street collections – April 13

Pateley Bridge street collection - April 27

Marie Curie Community Fundraiser for North Yorkshire Gemma Hewitt said: “Volunteering to collect donations in return for daffodil pins is a fun and easy way to get involved in the local community. You can collect with a friend or partner and know that you are helping Marie Curie to be there when needed most.

“Chances are, we all know someone who’s been affected by a terminal illness. And it’s heartbreaking that not everyone gets the care and support they need to live their final days with dignity, in the place they want to be. Our nurses care for people in their own homes, providing one-to-one care overnight and support for family members. And we’re always here with expert information, guidance or just a shoulder to lean on. Every daffodil helps us care for more people – this is what makes the Great Daffodil Appeal so important.”

Those wishing to volunteer one or two hours of their time to the Great Daffodil Appeal or to find out more about the appeal, can visit www.mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil or call free on 0800 304 7025. Alternatively, you can contact Gemma Hewitt on 01904 755260 or email gemma.hewitt@mariecurie.org.uk