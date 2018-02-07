Man taken to hospital with head injuries after milk tanker overturns near Farnley

The driver of a milk tanker which overturned on the B6541 near Farnley, has been taken to Leeds General Infirmary with head injuries.

The air ambulance, an ambulance vehicle, fire crews and police were all called to the scene at around 12.45pm today, February 7.

North Yorkshire Police said that only one vehicle, a milk tanker, was involved in the incident and that the road remains closed until further notice.

Police said that the driver of the tanker had sustained some injuries.

A spokesperson for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service said that a male in his 30s has been taken to the LGI with head injuries.