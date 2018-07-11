Make a last minute dash for colour run

Places are still free for the all new Colour Run for Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People.

The popular run – on Sunday July 15 – has had a revamp with a new venue at Bramham Park, and more paint stations to create an even more vibrant event.

Ellie Barker, events fundraiser at Boston Spa-based Martin House, said: “We’ve added extra paint stations, so runners will become a rainbow of seven colours as they make their way round, and with a new venue we have a different course for people to run.”

Participants can run, walk or even dance their way around the 3.5km route at Bramham Park. Starting out in bright white T-shirts they will end up as a kaleidoscope of colour, as they pass through the pink, red, yellow, purple, orange, blue and green paint stations.

There will be a full warm-up before the run starts, along with refreshment stands and Martin House merchandise for sale. The route is also wheelchair and pushchair accessible.

Martin House cares for children and young people with life-limiting conditions, and their families, from across West, North and East Yorkshire. As well as providing care at its hospice, it supports families in their own homes.

Ellie added: “Our Colour Run is a great event for people to have fun as families, while raising money so other families in this area who need our support, can also have special time together to make special memories.”

Entry to the Colour Run costs £20 for adults, £10 for children aged five to 15, £50 for a family ticket. Visit www.martinhouse.org.uk/Our-Events/All-Events/Colour-Run or turn up and pay.