Major food event for Harrogate

The Fine Food Show North will be showcasing more than 150 exhibitors this year at the Yorkshire Event Centre in Harrogate, with new food and drink producers, products and trends all set to feature at this trade-only event.

Organised by the Guild of Fine Food, the line-up includes a demonstration on creating small plates with deli counter ingredients by MasterChef 2018 Champion, Kenny Tutt, a charcuterie recipe session with Dhruv Baker of Tempus Foods and a Meet the Producer tour with food and drink presenter, Nigel Barden.



Combining a practical theatre programme with a diverse range of exhibitors, with many bringing their products to a tradeshow for the first time, Fine Food Show North offers chefs, caterers, hoteliers, restaurateurs, publicans, food buyers and retailers a chance to learn, taste, buy and make their businesses stand out from the crowd.



Programme of events

What’s on at Fine Food Show North 2019



Deli Kitchen

March, Sunday 10:

11:30 – 12:30: Meet the Great Taste Producer – tasting session with food and drink broadcaster, Nigel Barden.

13:00 – 14:00: Cut & Dried – charcuterie-inspired recipe demonstration with Dhruv Baker of Tempus Charcuterie.



Monday, March 11:

11:30 – 12:30: Curds & Coffee – cheese and coffee pairing with Andy Swinscoe of The Courtyard Dairy and Damian Blackburn from Dark Woods Coffee.

13:00 – 14:00: Champion Bites – small plates demonstration using deli counter items with MasterChef Champion 2018, Kenny Tutt.

Throughout the show

Over 150 food and drink exhibitors, some never before seen at a tradeshow

Forage the Show with food and drink broadcaster, Nigel Barden. Sessions start in the Jolly Tasty Bar at 12.45 each day

Feed the Dragon sessions in The Deli Kitchen, where exhibitors pitch their products to leading food buyers

Great Taste 2018 Supreme Champion Q&A and sampling with Mount Mayon Pili Nuts

Jolly Tasty Bar by Taste Distribution, where visitors will be able to sample Great Taste award-winning produce

Cheese Wire pairing workshops with Patrick McGuigan and Jilly Sitch, from the School of Fine Food

Pavilion of the regional producers in association with Invest Northern Ireland and Orkney Food and Drink Scotland

Complimentary goody bags

Free parking at Yorkshire Event Centre

Free shuttle bus service to and from Harrogate train station

Shop of the Year 2019 awards ceremony will take place on Monday 11 March at Fodder Farm Shop and Café in Harrogate from 5pm.

