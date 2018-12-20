Major cash boost for club

Boston Spa Bowling Club has been awarded a £16,815 grant to enable the popular club to extend its facilities.

The funding will be used to extend the club’s pavilion to create a larger kitchen with more modern facilities, enlarge the general circulation space in the club and carry out an updating of the internal finishes.

It is hoped that these improvements will enable more people to work in the kitchen and also enhance the club’s ability to hold social events.

Coun Gerald Wilkinson said: “Boston Spa Bowling Club is really popular in the village, providing competitive bowling matches and also having a thriving social scene.

“We are pleased to offer this funding that will enable the club to extend and enhance its offer to both members and visitors alike. It is a really positive scheme and we are delighted to support it.”

The money is being provided from discretionary funding that the Wetherby Ward councillors have available to them.

In this instance £6,815 is being provided from the Well-Being budget, with a further £10,000 from the Capital Receipts Incentive Scheme (CRIS).

Coun Alan Lamb, added: “With the proposals to improve facilities on the Stables Lane Playing Fields, which are adjacent to the club, it is likely that the club will see more visitors as the playing fields attract more families to the area.

“The project is exciting and it will help the club offer more space for social events as well as being a boost to the members.”

The funding was awarded at the Outer North East Community Committee meeting on 10 December 2018. A total of £16,815 was awarded comprising of £6,815 (Wellbeing Revenue) and £10,000 (CRIS).

The funds will cover - Enabling works, base construction, timber frame, services, planning fee and contingency.

Fellow Wetherby Ward Coun Norma Harrington, said: “We are always keen to support local schemes and projects that deliver clear benefits to our wider communities.

“This project clearly meets those criteria.”

“We are all really looking forward to the work getting underway and the new extended pavilion opening in the coming months.”