Luxury B&B blossoms with ROSE accolade

A luxury B&B in an 18th century coach house in a village near Ripon has been named among the best 100 accommodation venues in England for customer service.

The Old Coach House, an eight-bedroom guest house in the grounds of North Stainley Hall, between Ripon and Masham, has received a ROSE Award from the tourism organisation VisitEngland – one of only 100 made this year.

Amy Stockdale, manager of The Old Coach House, said: “We are delighted and very proud to have received this award.

“We take enormous pride in the welcome we provide to our visitors from around the UK and overseas.

“It is rewarding to know it has put us in the top 100 accommodation venues in the country for customer service. We try to make sure our visitors have the best possible stay and return home with special memories.”