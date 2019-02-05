Loxley House, Oakwood, Goldsborough - £775,000

This high specification new build house extends to almost 2200 sq ft and has a pleasant open aspect to the front on the edge of a sought after village near Knaresborough.

With five bedrooms, three bath/shower rooms, the ground floor layout has a strong contemporary open plan feel with the large living kitchen (max dimensions 26’ x 24’) being the focal point to this family oriented house being constructed by builders Daniel Gath Homes. It also offers a full length lounge plus a study. Contact: Lister Haigh on 01423 730700.