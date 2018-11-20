Lotherton animals sniff out treats

Lotherton’s Christmas Experience is just days away and it’s not just Santa’s elves that are busy preparing.

Four-legged residents at the estate near Aberford have also been spotted getting ready for Santa’s arrival with some festive fun.

The popular Yorkshire attraction’s beloved Tapir, Arthur, has been spreading Christmas cheer after being gifted his very own Christmas presents, filled with all of his favourite winter treats.

Rob Young, Head Animal Keeper at Lotherton said: “All of our animals have made it onto the nice list this year and with Santa set to land at Lotherton in a few days, we wanted to make sure everyone was full of Christmas cheer.

“Each festive activity has been designed to encourage the animals’ natural foraging behaviour, as well as to be a fun treat for them ahead of the big day.

”Arthur’s goodies were hidden inside straw filled gift boxes to encourage him to sniff them out using his excellent sense of smell.”

Festive favourites including parsnips, carrots, butternut squash and turnips were all on his list, for a feast that’s both delicious and nutritious.

And to celebrate their first ever Christmas at Lotherton, the Visayan Warty Pigs, known by their friends as Arty, Ben and Hansel, woke up to their very own Christmas trees, complete with special edible decorations.

The brightly coloured ‘baubles’ didn’t stay on the trees for long as the three little pigs raced to get their pick of the tasty treats, including oranges, pears and peppers.

From November 23-December 23, Lotherton’s annual Christmas Experience offers activities such as the Twelve Days of Christmas Woodland Walk, the Elf Village, the Enchanted Fairy Dell, The House and Edwardian Selfie Studio, and The Christmas Courtyard.

And there’s the chance to meet Santa himself at his special North Pole. Tickets at: www.thechristmasexperience.co.uk