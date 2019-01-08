Longside House and Cottage, Ramsgill - £925,000

This period property includes a substantial house and separate three bedroom detached cottage, four miles from Pateley Bridge.

The main house has been skilfully modernised recently and has plenty of period charm, a flexible layout and a farmhouse kitchen, with a double Aga, pantry, utility and laundry rooms. There is a further separate large guest kitchen and dining room, two large sitting rooms and an office. There are seven bedrooms, four of which have en-suite facilities. Contact Dacre, Son & Hartley on 01423 711 010.