Lollybogs, Back Road, High Birstwith - £1,795,000

Lollybogs is a traditional longhouse believed to date back to the 1600s and built of Yorkshire stone.

The adjacent Coach House offers flexible additional ancillary accommodation or an income stream via holiday lets with huge potential for further development subject to the necessary permissions.

The garages have space for about ten cars and further workshops and storage. There is also a large steel framed timber barn with a mezzanine storage area and numerous further outbuildings. Contact Strutt and Parker.