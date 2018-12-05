Lockwoods restaurant: Why we had to close in Ripon

Lockwoods restaurant has issued a statement to the Ripon Gazette following its sudden closure on Monday.

The much-loved restaurant on North Street has confirmed that "difficult trading conditions exacerbated by an industry-wide staffing shortage" led to the voluntary closure of the business.

The statement adds: "Our staff, suppliers and customers are our main priority. Therefore we are doing all we can to ensure that our team are being taken care of, suppliers are being paid in full, and all customer vouchers and deposits refunded."

Lockwoods owner Matthew Lockwood, said: "After 13 years in Ripon it is with a heavy heart I have made the decision to close Lockwoods. It was not an easy decision to make and there is never a good time.

"I have received many lovely messages of support. I’m pleased that Lockwoods has been at the heart of the lives of Riponians and visitors alike, and that many happy memories have been made here

"I’d like to thank all my customers past and present for your constant support over the years and for your patience while we go through the difficult process of closing our doors for the last time."

Read the original news story: https://www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk/news/ripon-residents-react-to-shock-closure-of-beloved-lockwoods-restaurant-1-9474909