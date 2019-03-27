Location, Location, Location is coming to Harrogate next month

Channel 4’s Location, Location, Location is back for a new series - and is visiting Harrogate!

Property experts Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer will be helping chain-free buyers with a range of house-hunting problems.

This is a great opportunity to get some free expert advice to help navigate the market and have two of the best-known property experts in the country at your service.

Perhaps you’re upsizing or downsizing, buying your first property or hoping to find your ideal forever home?

Do you have to move or relocate for work?

Does the property market make you nervous?

Whatever your property puzzle, Kirstie and Phil may be able to help.

Click here for the online application form which you should fill in, in as much detail as possible.

The team would love to receive photos and a video telling them why you need Kirstie and Phil’s help.