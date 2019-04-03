Local choir star Emilia in concert at Ripon Cathedral as part of youth festival

Female BBC Radio 2 Young Chorister of the Year 2018 Emilia Jaques will be performing at the Harrogate International Youth Festival.

Emilia, who won the title in October, will be performing a number of her favourite pieces from her repertoire at Ripon Cathedral on Monday April 22.

Since the final was recorded, both Emilia and the boy winner, Cassian Pichler-Roca from Cheltenham, havey taken on their first commission - a CD recording with the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra.

Emilia has now appeared on various BBC television and radio programmes with special events for Christmas and Easter including BBC Radio 2’s Friday Night is Music Night Christmas Special with Alfie Boe.

Emilia Jaques from Queen Mary’s School between Ripon and Thirsk is head chorister and music captain and is involved in all aspects of school life.

As well as her continuous dedication to choral singing - she was a chorister at Ripon Cathedral for five years until age 13 - she plays violin at post-Grade 8 and has just received distinction for grade 8 piano. She is working towards her grade 8 acting exam and is part of Queen Mary's Society for academic scholars.

Emilia is also a keen and committed sportswoman and attended the ‘Girls Go Gold’ national sports conference. This is as well as revising for her GCSEs which she will sit later this year.

Artistic director and compere for the youth festival concert at Ripon Cathedral Craig Ratcliffe said "It’s absolutely fantastic to have Emilia sing with us at such a fitting venue. We know that this will be a real highlight of the festival and we encourage festival followers to get their tickets quick."

The 46th Harrogate International Youth Festival will open on Saturday April 20 with their Easter Parade through the town centre at 11am followed by four concerts on Saturday evening at the Royal Hall, the big Jazz and Big Band night at the Royal Hall on Sunday April 21, the Choral and Strings concert at Ripon Cathedral on Monday Apei 22 and the finale concert at the Royal Hall in Harrogate on Tuesday April 23.

Tickets: Harrogate Theatre box office: 01423 502116 or www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk

