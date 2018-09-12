Lions beer festival finds new sponsors

As final arrangements are being made for the annual Wetherby Lions Beer Festival in aid of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, organisers are reporting record support from local businesses and organisations.

The major fundraiser in the Lions’ calendar will take place tomorrow (6-10pm) and Saturday (noon-8pm) at St James’s Church Hall in Wetherby.

Wetherby Lions President, John Boulton, commented: ”Thanks to the fantastic response from the local business community, over 40 companies are joining with the Lions to support the event.

“Not content with simply being a sponsor, colleagues from one company are even donning their aprons and helping us out!

“We pride ourselves on providing the best in local craft beers, food and entertainment, as well as a Prosecco bar and cider bar and there is plenty of entertainment for children.”

John added: “The Festival is bigger and better than ever, and is an ideal occasion for people to enjoy and meet others in a relaxing and friendly way.“

The 10th festival will also feature music from local musicians, along with local craft beers.

Wetherby Lions, part of Lions Clubs International, focuss on local issues and support the young and elderly and they also respond to national and international events.

All kinds of requests are considered for support and Lions are keen to help anyone who is genuinely struggling with ordinary life.