Libraries celebrate success and look towards future

Boroughbridge Community Library and Mashamshire Community Library celebrated their success with other libraries in the county at the annual North Yorkshire library conference.

At the event organised by the County Council, around 120 people from community library groups enjoyed the chance to share experiences and ideas. They also took part in workshops on topics including marketing and communications, planning for the future, fundraising, volunteer training, IT and the library in the 21st century.

County Councillor Greg White, Executive Member for Libraries, said: “We have a lot of really enthusiastic volunteers providing excellent services to their communities. We have 33 of these libraries with 2,500 volunteers and every one of them is doing well.

“It has been a tremendous achievement to get where we are today. The County Council is really proud to be working with you to develop these excellent services. We are here to support you with books, IT infrastructure and our staff’s time.

“We absolutely want this service to go from strength to strength.”