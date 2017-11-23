Legendary rock music photographer is hit in Harrogate

A legend in rock music photography has appeared in person at not one but two events in Harrogate over the last week.

Having been 'In Conversation' at RedHouse Originals Gallery on Cheltenham Mount on Friday night with artist Christian Furr, the youngest painter to be commissioned to paint the Queen, Gered Mankowitz, the ‘Godfather of Rock Photography’, then gave a talk on Monday at Harrogate Photographic Society, which has the most members in Yorkshire.

Friday saw Gered and Christian, the Lennon and McCartney of images, at RedHouse to launch their new exhibition in Harrogate, 45RPM, This stunning new collection of hand-worked uniquely painted original prints including portraits of Jimi Hendrix, Marianne Faithful, The Rolling Stones and Kate Bush, bringing Furr’s distinct painting style to some of Mankowitz’s most iconic photographs.

Gallery owner Richard McTague said: "We would like to thank all who attended the launch and to Gered and Christian for coming along to such a memorable event.

"We were thrilled that both Gered and Christian could join us in Harrogate.

"A special thanks to Chris Madden of MAP Education Charity in Leeds for hosting the 'in conversation'."

On Monday Gered, who first came to fame in the mid-1960s with album sleeves such as Out of Our Heads and Between the Buttons, went on to photograph the likes of Kate Bush and Elton John in the Seventies, and continued making iconic photographs of Eurythmics, ABC, Duran Duran, The Jam, Wham! and more in the Eighties, as well as Oasis in the Nineties.

His talk to members of Harrogate Photographic Society at The Friends Hall saw him discuss his whole career which has produced so many iconic images over the year.

The 45RPM exhibition runs at RedHouse Originals Gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate until December 16.