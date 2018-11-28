Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa is regular fixture at Wetherby restaurant

New Leeds United Football Club manager Marcelo Bielsa has moved to Wetherby and has become a familiar face at a local restaurant.

SantAngelo, on High Street in the town, is renowned for staging lookalike tribute bands and acts.

But this high profile football visitor had heads turning in joy as he was the genuine person.

Catherine Spence said: “Marcelo Beilsa can be seen most evenings at SantAngelo’s.

“He’s been welcomed by customers and staff and is happy to have photos taken.

“He recently made a little boy, Jack Rose, very happy with a signed football.”

Argentinian Bielsa was appointed manager of Leeds United in June this year after managing several football clubs and also the national teams of Argentina and Chile. Before then he was manager of Lille.

Under Bielsa’s management Leeds United are currently second in the Championship.