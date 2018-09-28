Last chance to get tickets to Harrogate's charity gala dinner for organ donation!

With just a few weeks left until the Organ Donation Charity Gala, organisers are reminding people to get their tickets before they miss out.

Harrogate dad of two, Mark Smith, has been fundraising for Kidney Care UK since he found himself in need of a double transplant operation ten years go.

Now, Mark’s latest fundraising efforts have seen him organise a black tie dinner for the charity at the Old Swan Hotel.

Local businesses including Harrogate Wealth Management, Harrogate Spring Water, The Inter Group, CNG and others have already shown their support for the event and dignitaries including the Mayor have confirmed their attendance.

In a bid to raise extra funds for Kidney Care UK (formally British Kidney patient Association) Mark is also holding a prize raffle and auction for guests.

Among the prizes up for grabs are an Owl Carving by Jonathon Sherwood, who carved the seat in Valley Gardens for the Queens Jubilee; a Gin experience by Spirit of Harrogate and even a three day holiday in Saltburn.

Another item up for auction will be a handmade quilt made and sent all the way from Oregon, USA, by a close friend of Mark’s.

Mark said: “The lady who sent it, Margie Harrison, is a good family friend. Her husband had a kidney transplant two weeks before my own and we became firm friends. Even though he succumbed to Skin Cancer a couple of years ago we have stayed friends with Margie.”

Tickets for the gala on October 26 are £50 and are available here.