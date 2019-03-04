Large majority of families across North Yorkshire gain preferred secondary school place

More than 88 per cent of parents in North Yorkshire secured their first secondary school preference for their child, continuing the high percentages of recent years.

This year’s cohort of North Yorkshire pupils transferring to secondary school was 6,392.

Of all North Yorkshire children who requested a school place, just over 95 per cent have once more received an offer from one of their top three preferences of secondary school.

County Cllr Patrick Mulligan, North Yorkshire’s executive member for schools, said: “Once again so many of our families have gained the first preference from their choice of schools, which is great news.

“We work with schools across the county to ensure they deliver the highest standards of education, and most of our secondary schools are good or outstanding so families can be confident of sending their children to top quality schools.”

Parents in North Yorkshire have the ability to preference up to five schools on their common application form.

Unfortunately this year the numbers of parents who have not made full use of this opportunity or have not completed a common application form as required has increased.

This has meant that North Yorkshire, which must ensure that each child is allocated a school place on the national offer day, has had to place children in schools which, in some cases, could be some distance from their home.

However, every effort will be made to accommodate parental wishes following allocation day.