Landlocked town’s Navy link

A sign has been put up in Wetherby explaining the link between the landlocked town and the Navy.

Wetherby Town Council has put up the explanation board next to the anchor near the Clust of Nuts Car Park.

The anchor was saved from waters off Scapa Flow near the Orkney Islands and is mounted in Wetherby as a reminder of the connections between the West Yorkshire market town and the Royal Navy.

In 1942 the Navy took over an unused camp, known as a ship, on York Road and the area around which is now home to Wetherby High School.

HMS Ceres (Moorland) was used by Wrens as the supply and secretariat for the Navy and became the force’s largest land based ship. The base was finally closed in 1958.