There was a very special Santa’s Grotto at Booths in Ripon where local children could pay a visit to the king of Christmas before the big day.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Ripon Rowels the event invited children to meet Santa and let him know what they wanted for Christmas.

Rotarian Peter Stanley said: “As the chair for community and vocational I thought this would enhance Rotary’s standing in the community.

“We raised £796.14 for which we a greatly appreciative.”