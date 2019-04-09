Kids football in comeback

Junior football will return to Boston Spa’s Stables Lane site in the near future after further renovation.

As part of the refurbishment of the recreation ground, which has seen a new play area and trees recently planted, junior football pitches have been marked out.

In a community message, Coun Kevin Alderson said: “We will shortly be installing the goal posts and junior football will be returning to Stables Lane in the near future.

“Special thanks goes to Clifford Juniors FC for assisting with this task.

“We look forward to the inaugural games in the not too distant future.”

He added that the Friends of Stables Lane (FOSL) group have arranged to hold an official opening ceremony for the new Stables Lane Park during the Village Festival on Sunday July 14.

Anyone who would like to join the Friends of Stables Lane volunteer group, should email Coun Alderson at: kevin.alderson@bostonspapc.org.uk for further information on its work.