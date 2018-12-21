Keep recycling during Christmas message

Household waste recycling centres (HWRCs) across North Yorkshire are open as the authority reminds residents to use the 20 sites this Christmas.

North Yorkshire County Council, in partnership with Yorwaste, is reminding people that they can take electrical goods, packaging, batteries or Christmas trees to their HWRCs.

County Coun Andrew Lee, Executive Member for Waste Management, said: “Working together, the county council and Yorwaste are providing residents with advice on how to reduce, reuse and recycle their waste and are helping everyone to have a greener Christmas.”

The recycling sites will be open over the Christmas holidays, apart from December 25 and 26 and January 1, 8.30am-4pm.