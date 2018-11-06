Jobs boost as care home looks to open

A brand new luxury residential and dementia care home in Wetherby is set to create 50 new jobs.

Windsor Court, which is due to open early next year, will employ nearly 50 qualified and trainee carers once it is fully staffed.

Construction started on the two floor 66 bed home by LNT Care Developments, on Sandbeck Way, earlier this year.

Home Manager, Paula Mountjoy, is overseeing all recruitment including deputy managers, care assistants, the kitchen team, domestic, hospitality and administration staff.

As well as recruiting, Paula is dedicated to developing Windsor Court as a key part of the local community and is seeking local groups, schools, churches and volunteers to visit the home and take part in regular activities and events with the residents.

Paula, who has worked for operators Ideal Carehomes for nearly eight years, said: “I am regularly visiting our new home to keep an eye on the progress and I have actually been inside for the first time this week which was brilliant.

“We will have an amazing building to work in.”

Ideal Carehomes’ Head of HR, Sarah Colling, said: “We are really looking forward to meeting the people of Wetherby and beyond and helping them to find a rewarding new role.

“The benefits of working in care are huge and people also find that the working hours fit well around their personal life.

“Paula and I are committed to recruiting and retaining the very best team for Windsor Court and if our staff are keen to progress, we will help them – Paula is a great example of this.”