Jazz musician battles for top

A former Bardsey schoolboy is challenging Van Morrison and Frank Sinatra for the top position for No1 Christmas jazz album on iTunes.

Professional international entertainer Ollie Mulkeen, who performs as a swing singer and trumpeter throughout the UK, this week overtook Sinatra to climb to No2.

Currently not signed to a record label, the 34-year-old funded and produced his own album, Christmas Once More, which includes an original song written by Ollie and friend and pianist Andy Pickering.

Ollie said: “It is a combination of traditional songs, along with our own composition, and we would love it to give Michael Buble a run for his money this year!”

The former Bardsey Primary and GSAL pupil was a member of the National Children’s and National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain before securing a music scholarship for sixth form at Harrow School. His career has seen him headline performer on some of the finest cruise ships.

But he regularly performs locally and on December 20 will be perform at the Windmill Inn, at Sant Angelo’s restaurant on December 21 and Collingham Squash Club on Monday December 24.

Owner of Sant Angelo’s in Wetherby, Catherine Spence, said: “It is always a pleasure to host Ollie and his band in the restaurant and they always draw in large crowds of fans.

“It is great to have him performing this week as it will bring a real feel of Christmas to the evening.”

To listen to or download the album, go to iTunes, Spotify, Apple music or Deezer. https://itunes.apple.com/gb/album/christmas-once-more/1446661206