It's here! Harrogate's Street Food Festival is ready to start

It's less than 24 hours until Harrogate’s best-known food and drink festival returns for the third year for a feast of fun over the bank holiday weekend.

The three-day StrEat Food & Family Fun Festival will be held at the Great Yorkshire Showground from Saturday, Aguust 25 to Monday, August 27 after first being launched to popular acclaim at the Valley Gardens in 2016.

Described by organisers as one of the UK’s largest independent street foodfFestivals, the event offers more than 40 handpicked street food traders, combined with fun and funky entertainment and live music for all the family.

The last StrEat Food & Family Fun Festival at the Great Yorkshire Showground was the first one where entry wasn’t free, though organisers said they were keeping ticket prices to a minimum.

The forthcoming festival will see all under-13s get free admission.

But no dogs will be allowed, as per policy at the Great Yorkshire Showground, says organiser Harrogate businesswoman Cathy McConagh.

The event will see all manner of vehicles from horseboxes and AirStreams to Citreon H Vans and Campervans will serve a scrummy selection of street food from some 40 traders from around the world.

Also new to the festival is an artisan marketplace with artisan producers, distillers, craft brewers, bakers, chocolatiers and lots more.

StrEat Food & Family Fun Festival, Harrogate: Opening times

Opening times at StrEat Food & Family Fun Festival are: Saturday, August 25: 11am to 7pm. Sunday, August 26: 11am to 10pm. Monday, August 27: 11am to 6pm.

