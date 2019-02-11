It’s good to run and talk in Tad

Tadcaster Harriers are hoping people with feel the love for running and find mental wellbeing on Valentine’s Day.

The club, as part of an England Athletics initiative in support of mental health awareness, is holding a run on Thursday February 14 for anyone who has been affected by mental health issues or is keen to support the idea of improving wellbeing through running.

Tadcaster Harriers mental health champion Sophie Overfield explained: “We are keen to show the club’s support for mental health awareness by having a monthly run where everyone is welcome.”

Her colleague Amanda Apperley added: “There will be two runs, both very gentle.

“One will be a couple of miles, the other about five miles and both will be led by qualified running leaders from the club.”

The runs will take place at 6.45pm, from Magnets Sports and Social Club, Tadcaster with the option of a drink and refreshments at the club afterwards.

A similar event will be on March 14. Information email: soverfield123@hotmail.com