It's back! Harrogate restaurant to reopen

A well-known Harrogate restaurant which closed last year under the pressure of the competitive sector that is the town's food and drink scene, is set to reopen soon.

The new premises will be bigger and the owners are confident the move will bring a brighter and very successful future.

When Bodega Brazilian Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar closed last year in its original home on Princes Square in basement premises it posted the following message:

"Being an independent restaurant has been very tough for us the past 18 months with the huge influx of chained restaurants hitting Harrogate.

"No longer can we subsidise the huge rent and rates that our current location commands, so we have made a decision to move the Bodega Restaurant to another part of the town centre."

Changed days as work is now going on to convert 15 Cheltenham Parade into the new Bodega.

The restaurant recently posted the news that plans were to open in May.

The statement said: "We now have our new bigger premises and are currently giving it the most amazing makeover…You’ll love it.

"We plan to open in May, so please keep a look out on Facebook for any updates.

"In the meantime, thank you so much for the kind emails and support we have been receiving from everyone.

"It really does mean a lot to us the support you are showing us.

"From Michele and all the staff at Bodega Bar & Grill"