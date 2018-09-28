It's a knockout comes to Harrogate this weekend!

Harrogate Hospital Community Charity's 'It's a Knockout' event will be held at Ripley Castle in Harrogate this weekend.

Groups of friends, family members and colleagues are expected to go head to head on inflatables covered in water and foam to raise money for the charity this Sunday, September 30.

The 27 teams of 10 will compete in a range of challenges on the obstacle under the careful eye of the judges and marshals, scoring points in each round with the winning team being awarded the It’s a Knockout Champions.

While applications to participate as a team have now closed, there's nothing to say that you can't get down and enjoy a taste of the action on the sidelines.

For more information about showing your support for the charity click here.