Inside gorgeous new-look Yorke Arms near Harrogate

The Yorke Arms in Ramsgill, near Harrogate, has re-opened, after a short closure for refurbishment, with the newly-formed partnership of Yorkshire businessman Jonathan Turner and Michelin starred Chef, Frances Atkins.

Jonathan Turner said: “When I became aware The Yorke Arms was up for sale, I knew I had to buy it! As a Yorkshireman, I could not bear the thought of someone from out of town buying it. I want it to remain a destination restaurant with Frances at the helm and retain the Yorkshire heritage.”

Some of the stunning country house-style interiors at the Yorke Arms at Ramsgill.

Chef Frances Atkins was awarded a coveted Michelin star in 2003 and through her skill The Yorke Arms was voted 19th in Hardens Top 100 UK Restaurants 2018.

Frances's recipes are exciting and fresh and, because she is a passionate promoter of British food, the dishes combine all the colours, tastes and textures of local produce, together with vegetables and herbs harvested from the kitchen garden.

She said: "Jonathan’s deep-rooted love of Yorkshire, his style and panache are very infectious, and it really struck a chord with me.

"He has a genuine enthusiasm to create something even more special here and we hit it off straight away. I am thrilled to be part of his new team as we set out to deliver new, exciting plans for The Yorke Arms.’

The new interior design of The Yorke Arms was carried out by Karen Turner, who has worked on numerous private commissions, locally and internationally, but notably two large-scale projects on behalf of the Bayford Group: Bowcliffe Hall and the Laudale Estate.

The owners felt it was it was appropriate that Karen should take on the complex brief to transform the interior of The Yorke Arms.

Each of the 18 suites and bedrooms has an individual Yorkshire theme highlighting all that makes the area so popular with proud locals, as well as the many visitors from around the world.

A central element in her work is a deep desire to support independent Yorkshire-based businesses and work with regional craftsmen and women.

Her exceptional knowledge of interiors is enhanced by an eye for detail and a determination to source the right antiques, fabrics or finishing touches to perfectly complement the surroundings.

