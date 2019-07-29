Newby's award winning gardens were mostly created in the 1920's

IN PICTURES: Newby Hall Gardens up for prestigious national award.

Newby Hall's flourishing gardens have earned the house a place in the final of the Historic Houses Garden of the Year Award sponsored by Christies

Newby is the only garden in Yorkshire to have been selected, and is one of only eight gardens from around the country to have made the shortlist. If you love the gardens at Newby and would like to vote for them, you can do so by clicking here.

The gardens are alive with colour

1. Newby Hall shortlisted in Garden of the Year competition

The gardens are alive with colour
other
Buy a Photo
Flora on a tortoise

2. Newby Hall shortlisted in Garden of the Year competition

Flora on a tortoise
other
Buy a Photo
Aerial view of Newby Hall

3. Newby Hall shortlisted in Garden of the Year competition

Aerial view of Newby Hall
other
Buy a Photo
Designed by Sir Christopher Wren, Newby Hall was built between 1691-1695.

4. Newby Hall shortlisted in Garden of the Year Award

Designed by Sir Christopher Wren, Newby Hall was built between 1691-1695.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3