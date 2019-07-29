IN PICTURES: Newby Hall Gardens up for prestigious national award.

Newby is the only garden in Yorkshire to have been selected, and is one of only eight gardens from around the country to have made the shortlist. If you love the gardens at Newby and would like to vote for them, you can do so by clicking here.

Designed by Sir Christopher Wren, Newby Hall was built between 1691-1695.

