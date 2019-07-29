IN PICTURES: Newby Hall Gardens up for prestigious national award.
Newby Hall's flourishing gardens have earned the house a place in the final of the Historic Houses Garden of the Year Award sponsored by Christies
Newby is the only garden in Yorkshire to have been selected, and is one of only eight gardens from around the country to have made the shortlist. If you love the gardens at Newby and would like to vote for them, you can do so by clicking here.
1. Newby Hall shortlisted in Garden of the Year competition