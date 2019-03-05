In pictures: Hundreds turn out to watch Ripon's Pancake Day races
It's one of Ripon's many much-loved traditions - hundreds of residents lined the streets to watch the city's Pancake Day races today, cheering on everyone who took part.
Brilliantly organised by Ripon Festivals and the Rotary Club of Ripon Rowels, the event started outside the Cathedral, as the Lent bell rang out.
1. Flipping great
An action shot taken during one of the adult races.
2. The race sees many Ripon schools taking part
Action from one of the school races. Picture: Gerard Binks.
3. Kirkgate was lined with spectators for the pancake races
Action from one of the adult races. Picture Gerard Binks
4. The race has become one of Ripon's most popular traditions
Children raced through the streets to take part. Picture: Gerard Binks.
