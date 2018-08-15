In hot pursuit: Criminals throw boilers and radiators at police during car chase in North Yorkshire

Police were pelted with boilers, radiators, bicycles and tyres during a bizarre car chase.

The officers were tracking a car driven by men suspected of burgling a house in Sutton-in-Craven, North Yorkshire, last night.

During the pursuit, the suspects threw objects including radiators, boilers, bicycles and tyres from the moving vehicle.

Police eventually managed to stop the car in Lancashire and one person has been arrested. The police car sustained minor damage to its bodywork.